'I am here to stay' - Ebony's words that live on

The late dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns

Ebony dies in a fatal car accident

Ghanaians mourn Ebony after four years



I am here to stay, Ebony states in interview



Ebony at a young age, made a name in the Ghanaian music industry through her exceptional talent and stagecraft, no wonder her legacy still leaves on four years after her untimely death.



The fatal car crash that claimed the life of Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng is one that broke the hearts of die-hard fans who couldn't fully enjoy their superstar known for making monster hits.

Although she might be gone, her words 'I am here to stay' is truly manifesting as music lovers say the void created is yet to be filled by any other artiste.



"I am here to stay but for a 'queendom', you can be overthrown at any time but for me, I am here to stay."



Ebony Reigns in a 2017 interview on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso stated that she was a big deal and prophesied that her music was not going to fade away.



Knowing what she was made of, this budding singer, declined the title of Ghana's Dancehall Queen with the excuse that a queen can be overthrown at any time, but for her, she was here to stay.

"I am the hottest artiste in Ghana right now, myself. Kaakie is actually the one I look up to in Ghana. She will also say she is the hottest when you interview her but she inspires me a lot.



"I am not fighting for the title as Dancehall Queen. That is not my focus. The thing is I am so concentrated...dancehall is not from Ghana. When you are a Queen, you can be overthrown anytime but as for me, I am here to stay, you get it. So I will not fight for that title, what if I am overthrown?" she quizzed.



Ebony just three years into the music scene topped charts and also made headlines not just for her tunes but for her bad girl vibes.



Her choice of dressing, right to the numerous body piercing and tattoos, this young singer was described as the 'baddest' female singer, but she just didn't care.

"I am a very deep person and wired in some way. I don't see tattoos as mere drawings. I see it as something that tells a story. I have 17 tattoos... I don't smoke weed but I have been around people who smoke. I am a bad girl, that is my tag name and I have accepted it. I am stubborn but I listen to wise counsel," Ebony explained.



The '90s Bad Girl' as she called became the talk of the town for several reasons.



But her life was cut short through a fatal accident on February 8, 2018, at the young age of 21. Several Ghanaians and her fans worldwide continue to pay tribute to her each year and honour her legacy.



Ebony continues to reign.





