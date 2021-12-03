I am here to stay – Mona4Real

Ghanaian Socialite, Mona4Reall

Source: MzGee, Contributor

Socialite turned musician Mona Faiz Montage popularly known as Hajia 4Reall or Mona 4Reall says she is here to stay.

Mona 4Reall’s statement goes to rubbish claims of critics her venture into music is a nine day wonder.



Since the socialite launched onto the music scene, many have questioned her motives with some even suggesting her move was fleeting.



But Speaking to MzGee at the listening session of R2Bees, Mona 4Reall who is out with an E.P titled ‘Here to Stay’ with tunes like ‘Hit’ which features Stonebwoy, is optimistic of giant strides in the music industry.

Watch the interview below for more:



