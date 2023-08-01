I am in a very nice relationship now – Michy

Michy

After her relationship with Shatta Wale ended, the television host has disclosed that she had moved on.

When asked in an interview with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM if she would reunite with the father of her son, Michy disclosed she is now in a very nice relationship.



She explained that what she has for the popular musician now is brotherly love.



“I won’t say feel something like the way it used to be. It is more brotherly right now and we have a child together so I owe him that care. I have shown enough, a lot of care publicly to him. We won’t be hypocrites and say it just faded off. Yes, there are things I have made fade off but for that tiny bit of sweetness is still there. I am not good but I am actually in a very nice relationship now,” the Movement TV presenter stated.



She also expressed happiness about settling things with Wale and supporting her through a recent post about her song.

“I actually appreciate that post and I am glad we have both looked over our differences for the sake of the child and for the sake of business that we can do in the future. I thank God that we have been able to look beyond the bad blood and live amicably.”



Watch the interview here:



