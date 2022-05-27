0
Menu
Entertainment

'I am just like every frustrated Ghanaian ranting' - Lydia Forson to critics

Lydia Forson 45 Lydia Forson

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lydia Forson says she's just another frustrated citizen

Actress slams government over recent flooding

Lydia Forson is among showbiz personalities demanding good governance

Actress Lydia Forson has cautioned critics on social media that she is just another ordinary citizen frustrated by the lack of proper governance.

She cautioned that to the extent that she did not hold elective or public office, she did not owe them (critics) any solution to problems she raised.

"For the last time; you didn’t elect me into office, I don’t owe you solutions to problems I identify. I am just like every frustrated Ghanaian ranting. If you don’t like the things I have to say, block me," he tweet dated May 26 read.

The actress has been one of the vocal critics of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.

From issues to do with the recent economic downturn, increase in price of fuel and general cost of living and more recently massive flooding across the country, Miss Forson has always given her take via social media platforms.

Others in that category include fellow actress Yvonne Nelson, socialite Efia Odo and media personalities Bulldog and A Plus - all of who have always criticized government.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo whips up wild conversation with ‘strange’ accent
I was a 14-year-old primary 6 pupil when I first got pregnant for LilWin – Ex-wife
Martey is no hypocrite! 'The real hypocrites' wanted him to 'shut up' - Manasseh
Brace yourselves for another rainstorm on Thursday night - Meteorological Agency warns
I shall return – Adwoa Safo
Lecturers fume as aspiring NPP chairman storms UCAES campus, drives students out
NDC MP makes damning allegations against Gabby Otchere-Darko over Achimota lands
Ghanaians fume at Italian defender for 'punching' Afena-Gyan during AS Roma celebrations
Education Minister mentioned in US$1.2 million training scandal
'Break the Eight with me' - Ken Agyapong speaks on Presidential ambition
Related Articles: