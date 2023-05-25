0
'I am king of Afrobeats' - Davido brags

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has stated that he is deserving of the title "King of Afrobeats" that Forbes recently gave him.

He claims that the fame was no accident because it has always been his goal for the genre to gain popularity in the Western world.

Davido asserted that he was among the first Afrobeats musicians to be signed by a significant global record label.

When asked how he feel to be referred to as the "King of afrobeat" by Forbes in an interview with Billboard News, he said: “I mean, it’s true. I have lived in both places; I have lived in America. I went to school right here too, in Alabama. I was always spreading the gospel of African culture; the food, fashion.

“So, when it was time to do music, my dream was always the crossover; ‘When will that crossover happen?’ And you know, I was one of the first to get signed by a major label.”

