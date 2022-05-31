I am living the dream – Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian Musician, Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena says he always dreamt of becoming a musician as a boy.

The musician expressed profound gratitude to God for his 17-year journey so far. “Trust me I am living my dream and every time I have a conversation with my family, they always remind me that I always said I would be a musician and here I am. I am glad to God for making it so.”



Kwabena Kwabena attributes his introduction to music to his late dad who was a collector of all music genres and was his personal DJ at home.



“I mean God bless my late dad. I owe all this to him as my father was a wide listener. You know my father bought every record as far as I can remember. I can tell he had the songs of every artiste in Ghana. He had everybody’s records. He was just a music lover. Almost every weekend he DJs in the house and I mean from calypso to traditional to reggae music to soul to pop to everything,” he reminisced.

The musician also appreciated the Ghanaian people and the local music industry for the support given him in his 17-year musical journey.



In an interview on Y107.9FM’s ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’ with Rev. Erskine, Kwabena Kwabena confessed his musical journey has been quite challenging. He however believes with the right materials put in place, the local music scene could be developed into a professional space