I am marvelled, blown at the level of love shown us – Beverly Afaglo’s husband

• Choirmaster has expressed gratitude to the public for their support during the fire incident

• According to him, he has been overwhelmed at the magnitude of love shown him



• The musician has called for more support and unity amongst artistes in the industry



Husband of Beverly Afaglo, Eugene Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster, is overwhelmed at how people have shown his family love amidst difficult times.



He said since the fire incident that engulfed all their properties, people have shown them immense support more than he has ever witnessed in his life.



Choirmaster who is currently based in the United States said his wife deserves all the public support because she has paid her dues as far as human benevolence is concerned.



“Beverly has a good heart so she deserves better. If you cannot help her don’t hurt her on social media. If I tell you the love people have shown us since this incident, you will marvel. People love us even more than we think. Even in our own group, the love is too much. In the industry a lot of people showed me love,” he stated in an interview with Kofi TV.

When asked how he appears calm despite the tragic incident his family has been plagued with, Choirmaster said:



“We have learned to outgrow tough situations. Things like these do not deter us anymore. In such situations, the most important thing is the people that love us. I have lost so much in the fire too. Several of my awards are gone. But there’s hope.



“To those criticizing, if you don’t have anything sensible to say, don’t insult us. Allow people who have love for us to support us. He added.



