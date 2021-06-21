I am multi talented - Hannah Newman Conduah

Hannah Newman, is the daughter of Gospel musician Amy Newman

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

It takes a genius person to be multitalented and TikTok star, Hannah Newman Conduah, is living that dream as she doubles as businesswoman, self-taught hairstylist and make-up artiste.

Hannah is a content creator and has over 100 videos on YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat where she touches on social issues in a comical way.



She rose to fame after her TikTok video of her mimicking Steve Harvey and a Ghanaian contestant who pronounced “anger” in a funny manner on the Family Feud TV show hit the internet some months back.



Speaking with the Graphic Showbiz, Hannah said it takes a genius person to be multi-talented and she is blessed to have different talents.



“Sometimes I ask myself how I am to different things at different times. It takes the grace of God to be multi-talented and I am blessed to have that” she said



She revealed that TikTok pays hers monthly for her content and advised others to take advantage and make money from there.

“There is a lot of money to be made from short skits once you have great content. Most of the young ones just upload very nice videos unaware that they can make money from TikTok.



“It was not easy for me at the beginning but today, I have a lot of videos and TikTok pays me every month. You just have to be consistent and upload interesting videos,” she said.



On how she comes up with her ideas for her videos, Hannah said she took opportunity of situations happening around her and makes something beautiful from them.



“I am very creative so once I have an idea, I write it down and try as much as possible to make some great video out of it.



“So far, my videos are doing well out there and to have a popular TV presenter such as Steve Harvey post some of my works shows that I am doing something great,” she added.