'I am my own management' - Shatta Wale to GHAMRO

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Rex Omar tells Shatta's management to provide his account details

Shatta says he doesn't have a management



GRA is after me, Shatta cries



Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah better known as Shatta Wale has responded to a call by the chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar who has urged his management to redeem some monies due the artiste as royalties.



Speaking on GTV Breakfast, Rex disclosed that Shatta has a total of GH¢30,000 royalties. However, the management of the artiste is required to provide some information before it can be released to him.



He said: "Shatta Wale's money with GHAMRO is over 30,000 cedis, we're only waiting for his management to bring us his account details so that the money will be paid into his account."



But reacting to this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, February 23, the leader of the Shatta Movement revealed that he doesn't have a management team, noting that he is his own boss.

Shatta again lamented the treatment he is currently being subjected to by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



He said: "Please Ghamro, I don’t have management ooo, I am my own management. Please, don’t let anybody come take my money in the name of Shatta Wale. I will use it to pay my TAX because the way GRA is on my neck like a thief, I haven’t seen some before!!!"



He further noted: "There is no money in our industry and the little we make too the system takes it. Thank you GHAMRO for this transparency!!"







