I am never doing campaign songs for politicians – Ras Kuuku

Ras Kuuku, Dancehall musician

Ghanaian dancehall musician Kojo Kurankye known in the showbiz circles as Ras Kuuku has stated that his doors are closed to politicians who would want him to produce campaign songs for them.

The ‘Puom’ crooner described himself as a “Ghetto Youth President” who would not want to betray the youth by making campaign songs for politicians.



He disclosed this during an interview with Y97.9FM’s Haruna Babaginda on the Reggae Republic show.



“I am never ready for campaign songs. An MP once approached me with a huge amount of money to do a campaign song for him but I didn’t take it. You cannot sell out the masses and the youth. The moment I do that as a ghetto youth president, I will not be able to speak out if there is something wrong going on”.

According to Ras, music is food to the soul and as such, it is the responsibility of the musician to speak to the soul of the masses.



Ras Kuuku won the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



He beat dancehall legend, Samini, Epixode, and other Ghanaian dancehall artistes to win the prestigious award.