‘I am not God to make myself blow’- Awal of Talented Kidz

Awal begs Ghanaians to listen to his songs

The expectations of Ghanaians for rapper Awal after his talent show in 2010 was for the young artiste to scale through the music industry very easy but that hasn't been the case.



Talented Kidz 2010 contestant, Mohammed Awal, has said he is still finding his feet in the music industry, adding that he is not God to make himself ‘blow.’



“I know Ghanaians expect me to ‘blow’ but if I were God, I would have made myself ‘blow’ long ago but I am not God to do that.



“It is not as if I am not working, I am really putting in all I can to be a successful musician but I guess at the right time, it will happen big time,” he told Graphic Showbiz.

With many Ghanaians still seeing Awal as the little kid from Talented Kidz, he has requested of Ghanaians not to see him as the young boy who took part in the talent show some years ago.



“I am mature now and I do mature music. I just want Ghanaians to pay attention to my music and know I have a lot to give,” he said.



Meanwhile, the rapper has disclosed that he was busy with his education but is now ready to take music on full time.



“I had to take a little time off to focus on my education but now, I am ready for music. I have a lot of singles out there and I will be giving Ghanaians more music this year,” he said.



Despite facing challenges to get his music out there the budding artiste has said believes being consistent and producing good music will help him get his breakthrough.



“I believe with consistency I can still make it. It is just a matter of time and everything will fall into place. I don’t have to give up what I love doing which is music, I just have to align myself with some media people and get money to push my music which I am currently working on,” he said.