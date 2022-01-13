I am not a member of the NPP - Barima Sidney

Singer, Barima Sidney

Barima Sidney campaigns for the NPP

I am not partisan, Sidney reveals



Sidney explains why he campaigned for the NPP



Barima Sidney famed for his 2010 hit single 'African Money' has over the years been tagged as a member of one of Ghana's biggest political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), due to the campaign songs made for the party.



However, Sidney has disclosed that he is not a member of the NPP.

In an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, the celebrated musician noted that he only made a song for the party because their campaign message offered more hope for the people of Ghana than the rest.



“I am not a member of the party, but I support what the government is doing...I am not partisan. I look at the policy you bring out to be voted for. So when I listened to the NPP, theirs was more convincing," said the singer.



Barima Sidney noted that he has not regretted his decision to campaign for the ruling party and their presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The singer whose alliance lies with the NPP campaigned for them in 2012, 2016 and 2020, was spotted at various campaign stages of the party.