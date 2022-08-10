I am not all about the hit songs - Camidoh

Singer, Camidoh

Ghanaian singer and 'Sugarcane' hitmaker, Camidoh has stated that he makes songs to feed the souls of music lovers and not just for hits which is the sole dream of most musicians.

The singer who recorded massive numbers with his 2021 single stated that he knew from the onset that his track was going to touch the hearts of his fans, the reason he encouraged his team to release the song right after its production.



He explained that once people love a song, it automatically becomes a hit.



"When I made 'Sugarcane' I told my team that we should put it out there ASAP...it wasn't even about the hits. To be honest, when I make songs, I am not all about the hits.



"I am not chasing hits, when I make a song, it is just how sweet the song is because I feel like the public will love it and that may lead it to be a hit. I am not doing a song to be a hit, I do it to feed people. There are some fans who continuously play a song and just wish the world could appreciate it...the purpose of music is to feed the soul," Camidoh stated in an interview on Emelia Brobbey's Okukuseku The Talk Show.



Also commenting on the success of 'Sugarcane', he noted that a lot of hard work went into marketing and promoting the song which is now a favourite of his fans.

Camidoh disclosed that rapper Tulenkey reached out to him to put in maximum effort in promoting 'Sugarcane' after falling in love with it.



"When we released 'Surgane' the fans accepted it but we had to do some work though. You can have a good product but once you fail to market it, people will not chance on it," he added.



Watch the video below:







Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:









OPD/BB