I am not bothered when ladies are all over my husband - Wife of Adjetey Anang

Elom Anang and husband Adjetey Anang

Actor's wife lists secret to their marriage

Elom Anang is not bothered about ladies attracted to her husband



Wife of popular actor says celebrity marriages can last for years



Elom Anang, wife of popular actor, Adjetey Anang better known as Pusher has disclosed that in their first year of marriage, she couldn't handle the pressure from the public especially female fans of her husband.



But looking back after 15 years of marriage to her soulmate, she has come to terms with the fact that women would always come around her husband during public appearances.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Mrs Anang confessed that she no longer bothers about the 'ladies'.

"As the years go by and we grow, we have been able to find the balance, it is a learning process. We have come a long way and certain things don’t bother me anymore like when the ladies are all over him wanting to take pictures with him when we go out. I am not bothered anymore."



Elom Anang attributed the success of her marriage to the common interest she shares with the actor. For this reason, they both understand each other and work towards a common goal.



“We have common interests, we have a lot in common and that keeps our relationship alive. We have shared passion and chat about anything and everything we share in common so there is no dull moment," she disclosed.



She again cited celebrity marriages in Ghana that have been able to stand the test of time due to the common passion the couples share. Elom reiterated the need for one to understand the nature of their partner's job as well as the sacrifices that come with it.



“When you have shared passion, things are a lot easier because nobody is going to ask you why you are returning from location at 4 AM or why you do what you do. Praye Tietia and his wife, Selley Ghalley, have shared passion; they are both in showbiz so it makes it a lot easier. Okyeame Kwame’s wife Annica is not really a showbiz person but she understands the terrain and that makes it easier for them to get along. If there are no shared interests it becomes a bit difficult as there is often lots of misunderstanding between the couple," said the wife of Adjetey Anang.