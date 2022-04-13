0
I am not crazy, I am just a new person - Moesha Buduong

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Moesha Budoung has moved into her home after months of being away following her encounter with God.

The actress who announced her comeback to social media has stated that she is of a sound mind despite rumours that she had gone 'crazy'.

According to Moesha, she is only crazy for God as the urge to preach the gospel and draw more souls to Christ keeps increasing each passing day.

"I am gonna be saying a lot lately because people are calling my family and everyone thinks I am crazy. I am not crazy, I am just a new person and you guys are gonna love me and everyone is gonna visit me at my house. I am going back to my house," she said.

The born again Christian has pledged to reveal what really went wrong to the Ghanaians at the right time.

"It feels so good to be back on social media and I cant wait to tell the whole world about whatever happened to me and I pray that God gives me the strength to overcome all the temptations. May God bless each and every one of us," Moesha prayed.

