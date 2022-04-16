3
I am not crazy, it's just a new me - Moesha Boduong

Moesha Fugu.png Actress, Moesha Boduong

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I am not crazy, its just a new me - Moesha Boduong

Moesha has been away from social media

Moesha announces comeback

I need a new car – Moesha

Actress and social media sensation, Moesha Boduong has debunked claims that she is currently going through mental health issues, contrary to suggestions.

According to her, she is just a new person adding that she strongly believes everyone is going to love this version of her.

Moesha took to her Snapchat account to announce her comeback while pleading with God to help her overcome temptation.

“So, guys, I am going to be saying a lot lately because so many people are calling my family and everyone thinks I am crazy, I am not crazy. I am just a new person and you guys are going to love the new me,” she said in a video posted to Snapchat.

Moesha, expressing happiness about returning to social media noted that, she will be updating her fans about what happened while she was away from social media.

“It feels so good to be back on social media and I can’t wait to tell the whole world about whatever happened to me and I pray God gives me strength to overcome all the temptations,” she noted.

She further mentioned that she was tired of driving her current car, adding that she needs a new Lexus asking God to bless her to get one.

