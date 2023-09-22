‘I am not lucky with men’ – Sista Afia

Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia

Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia, has once again emphasized her unluckiness as far as finding a life partner is concerned.

According to the singer, who has on several occasions bemoaned how difficult it is to find a serious and honest man in recent times, she is yet to realize her dreams of getting married and bearing four kids.



In an interview with Zionfelix, Sista Afia said,



“I think I am not a very lucky person when it comes to dating. It is true that we shouldn’t belittle ourselves but nobody feels my pain. I feel I am not lucky at all and I don’t know why. When I was young, around 17 years, I used to tell myself that I’d get married at age 22, and give birth to all my four kids before age 26. That’s what I told myself. Now, I don’t even have a single child.”



When asked if past experiences with unserious men are her reasons to resort to solitude rather than continuing to explore the ‘dating pool’, Sista Afia answered,



“Everybody comes and puts a stain in your life regardless. At first, I was a very cool and quiet girl but the thing is, you’ll meet people who are loud and that influences your behaviour. Then you take the pain and move on to the next one. My mum always tells me that future partner won't come knocking at your door. You’ll have to move out. But I’d like to be in my space, whoever wants to find me should find me.”



It can be recalled that sometime in June this year, Sista Afia boldly inscribed on social media that she had given up on dating Ghanaian men.

"Done with men with Ghana flag," her statement on Facebook read.



While Sister Afia did not provide any further details about her post, some have suggested that she might have encountered a heartbreaking experience.



