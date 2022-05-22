0
I am not mad – LilWin’s ex-wife speaks

Sun, 22 May 2022

Patricia Nkansah, LilWin’s first wife, has finally responded to the disturbing allegations that she has gone mad as a result of the actor’s juju on her.

As previously reported, a Ghanaian-born Spanish woman named Florence shared a video on her social media page claiming that Pat has gone insane adding that LilWin is involved in the situation.

Florence in the self-made video revealed that some local boys had introduced Pat to the use of heavy drugs and ended her ranting by threatening to embarrass the divorced wife if she refused to call her.

In the latest development, Pat has debunked all claims of being mad or abusing hard drugs.

In an interview with Ghpage tv, monitored by Gossips24.com, Pat categorically stated that all that Florence said wasn’t true because she’s not mad.

She also disclosed that she is no longer with the actor noting that they are not enemies. Pat added that the actor has not sent her to any juju man to ruin her life.

Pat’s mother, who was also present during the interview, urged Ghanaians to ignore rumours that LilWin used juju on her daughter.

Watch the video below:

Source: gossips24.com
