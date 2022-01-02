I am not smoking again this year - Pappy Kojo

Pappy Kojo to quit smoking

Pappy Kojo reveals his New Year resolution



A fan sends advice to Pappy Kojo



Rapper, Pappy Kojo, has sent a special New Year message to his fans worldwide with a pledge to quit smoking.



Yes! Pappy in his new year resolution has promised to stay clean all year round.



In a video shared on his Instagram story, Pappy addressed his fans with a smoke-filled mouth, as he jokingly declared his intentions.



"Happy New Year, this year I promise sey I no go smoke again. I am not smoking again this year. Happy new year to you and your family. Just enjoy your life, that's all you can do...just enjoy it. Happy New Year."

Reacting to the viral clip, fans stated that it will be hard for Pappy Kojo to keep up with his promise.



Akosua Phillips wrote: "That cough if you know you know damnn."



Another, Jay Kay had this to say: "U losing all your healthy hair because of smoking fam."



Watch the video below:



