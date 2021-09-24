I am not violent, I am just principled – Shatta Wale

•Shatta Wale says he is not a violent artiste

• According to him, he is just principled



• He has called on the entertainment media to desist from labelling him as an attacker



Shatta Wale has intimated that he is one of the calmest artistes in the music industry despite being tagged as the most violent in Ghana.



According to him, the entertainment media is quick to label him as an individual who "attacks" innocent people, a claim he refutes, maintaining that the tag must be removed.



The "Ayoo" hitmaker on September 22, took to his YouTube Chanel to address the 'entertainment media' in Ghana. He says he is only being victimised by persons who are quick to jump on his comments made on his social media platforms.

"I don't want to hear people talk shit about me, saying I attack. I am not violent, I am just a principled and Mr no-nonsense guy. I am not violent. I am not violent, that is what I am saying. I am just a principled and Mr no-nonsense guy," he stated.



Shatta cited, Samini and the CEO of 3Music Awards, as an example of people who came against him even when he didn't make reference to them in his post.



"When you are nice to me, I am going to be nice to you. If you are ugly to m, I am gonna look uglier to you. I am gonna look like a monster to you... I don't have a type in this world," he said.



