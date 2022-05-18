I am old but I want to have more children - Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson reveals her greatest desire in life

Popular actress talks about expanding her family



Why Yvonne Nelson couldn't have a child in 2021



For all the years and hard work that has resulted in a successful acting career and other businesses, Yvonne Nelson wishes to expand her family who will carry on with her legacy.



The 36-year-old actress and mother of Ryn Roberts, has revealed plans to have more children following her separation from British photographer boyfriend Jamie Roberts.

According to the mother of one, she came close to having a second child last year but work got in the way of her dream.



The celebrated Ghanaian movie producer added that she wouldn't like to have just a single child especially when she has a fortune enough to cater for up to six children.



"I just wanna have more kids. Last year, I was close... I have been ready but last year was like go for it but I guess I was too busy.



"I wish I had four because I'm working so hard. I have all of these, whom am I gonna leave it for? All these legacies I'm building, it can't be for one child so I don't have to think like that. I want to have more like 5 or 6. I know I'm too old now. I wish I had more," she disclosed on the KSM Show.