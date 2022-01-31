I am pained, I couldn't constantly visit my late father - Mzbel

I was heartbroken, Mzbel speaks after father's death

If only singer Mzbel could turn back the hands of time, she could have spent more time with her late father, Mr Albert Amoah who passed away a few days ago.



The singer and radio presenter has explained that due to her busy schedule, she was hindered from paying her father constant visits despite the fact that he lived close by.



Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Zionfelix TV, Mzbel who lost her father on Thursday, January 25, after a short illness stated that she wept controllable when she first received the bad news while she was hosting 'Odo Nsor' on Onua FM.

"My father died when he was being transported to the hospital. He has been sick for a while but it wasn't that serious...the last time we spoke I promised o go visit him. He stays close by but I am also kept busy with work.



"I am pained by the fact that I couldn't constantly pay him a visit due to my busy schedule. So I promised to visit him this Sunday but (he passed on before the date)... the last I saw him was 2 weeks ago. He stayed close by and has stayed in Gbawe for more than 20years. He was the one who introduced us to the area," she said.



Recounting her fondest memories, she revealed that the late Mr Amoah who was a staunch Muslim always led morning devotions and cared about his children and the family.



He died at age 75.



