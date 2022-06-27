I am prepared for anything - Tonto Dike speaks on Rivers deputy Governor race

Tonto Dikeh is the running mate to Tonte Ibraye of the African Democratic Congress

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dike, has stated that she has put in preparations to be Deputy Governor of Rivers State.

According to the single mother of one, she has never failed in leadership.



She has also opened the door for the public to ask questions about the many controversies enveloping her, stating that she is ready to answer them all.



She is the running mate to the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers, Tonte Ibraye, for the 2023 general elections.



In an interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics Dike said, “I know that this is controversial but nevertheless, this is the truth: a deputy is a spare tyre and I’m willing to be the best spare tyre for every governor or every man had ever had.”



She also explained the meaning and essence of the ‘King’ in her name.

“I know and that is something I’ve never been able really gotten to explain to a lot of people but I think now I have to because I have to take it out for my campaign name and initiative because I don’t want the traditional rulers to think me ahead of them. My ‘King’ comes as a result of my name, as a name gotten from my son. It is not a title in any way or form,” she said.



On critical questions about her personal life that might come from political opponents, Dike stated, “I am prepared for anything, truthfully. I have had three years to work on this.



“It is not something that I just came out or emerged with. We had a lot of time to work on this and for this. Criticism, I am ready; not criticism, I am ready. So, it doesn’t matter where the question is coming from or where it is not coming from.



“I have failed in my life, I am not denying that and everybody has seen that. But am I going to fail with leadership? Have I ever failed in leadership? Let’s start with motherhood, I have ever failed in motherhood? Have I ever failed with my Foundation? I think I was one of the Foundations who actually stood up for this country and helped this country in the time of the (COVID-19) pandemic.



“There was no assistance whatsoever, I did it myself; I did it even more than the government. I did more than Imo State. I did it because I cared. So, I am prepared for whatever criticism it is. I know that it would come.”