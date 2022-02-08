I am really not searching or looking for romance - Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson says she isn't sure about romance in real life
Award-winning actress and producer Yvonne Nelson has said she is only romantic when shooting movies.
She confessed in an interview with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio’s ‘Between Hours show’ that she isn't sure who she is anymore when it comes to being romantic.
“I am romantic in movies, [but] in real life I don’t know, I have just lost my module. Now I am just there, I really don’t care.
“I am very happy with my life. I don’t need romance to put icing on the cake of my life. I am just there, if it happens fair enough, but I am really not searching or looking for romance. I really do not mind. I just want to enjoy my movie on Valentine’s Day,” she said.
Her statements can be confirmed in several tweets she has shared in previous posts saying she misses being in love.
In a recent tweet she has shared with her over 1.6 million followers on Twitter, she asked what falling in love felt like.
Currently, Yvonne Nelson has kept her private life out of social media and spends more time on an island she bought and named ‘YN Island’.
