I am saving money, I want to be a dancehall artist like ebony - Hookup girl

Source: SVTV Africa

27-year-old hookup girl, Korkor has revealed that she has musical talent and hopes to become a dancehall artiste like the late Ebony Reigns.

In a chat with SVTV Africa, Kokor told host, DJ Nyaami that despite her desire for money, she has a dream which she is actively saving up for.



“Growing up I wanted to be a musician and I still want to. So I need to make more money to support it. I can sing very well and I've recorded a lot of dancehall/ragga songs. I'm like Ebony,” Korkor said.



She confessed that she began prostitution in 2009 after completing Junior High School (JHS). Even though it was not known as hookup back then, it is the same trade. According to her, peer pressure led her into the act.

“While in school, my friends lived a lavish lifestyle so I was curious about it. So I started going out with them and eventually I became a hookup girl,” Korkor narrated.



