I am so blessed - Regina Daniels outdoors second son with Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels 2nd Child 3we7.png Actress Regina Daniels and her newborn

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Regina Daniels, popular Nigerian actress and wife of billionaire, Ned Nwoko has shown a video from her newborn’s naming ceremony weeks after giving birth.

According to the actress, June 29th, the day she welcomed her second child is a special day for her and her family.

Regina also added that her first son, Moon and his new baby brother will become each other’s lifelong partners with a strong bond because the celebrate their birthdays on the same day.

“June 29th is indeed a blessed date for me and my family… With so much joy in my heart. I announce the birth of my second son.

"Moon and younger brother are definitely gonna be each other’s lifetime companion, partner in crime with an unbreakable bond in Jesus name coupled with the fact that they share the same birth day… I am so blessed. You got your best gift and I’m so happy you get very excited when you see babies," Regina said.

Watch the videos below:

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)



A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)

