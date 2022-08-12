0
I am so blessed - Regina Daniels says as she reveals son’s name

Regina Daniels With Her Newly Born Baby Regina Daniels with her newly born baby

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Regina Daniels, popular Nigerian actress and wife of billionaire, Ned Nwoko has shown a video from her newborn’s naming ceremony weeks after giving birth to him.

According to the actress, June 29th is a special day for her and her family as they are given the gift of the presence of her second child.

Regina also added that her first son, Moon and his new baby brother will become each other’s lifelong partners with a strong bond.

“June 29th is indeed a blessed date for me and my family… With so much joy in my heart. I announce the birth of my second son.

"Moon and younger brother are definitely gonna be each other’s lifetime companion, partner in crime with an unbreakable bond in Jesus name coupled with the fact that they share the same birth day… I am so blessed. You got your best gift and I’m so happy you get very excited when you see babies," Regina said.

