‘I am sorry’ - Abeiku Santana finally apologises to Pizzaman CEO

Ghanaian media personality, Abeiku Santana has apologized to the CEO of Pizzaman, a Ghanaian food joint, over comments he made about the sentencing of two employees who were caught stealing chicken and cooking oil.

In a recent statement he made during his show on Okay FM, he expressed his regret over his harsh words and the impact they may have had on Pizzaman's business.



He said, "A week ago, I spoke my mind, I Abeiku Santana, I spoke my mind with regard to the sentence of two guys, who were working at Pizzaman, for stealing chicken and vegetable cooking oil.



“I stated that the sentence that was emitted to these men was harsh, and I said the owner of Pizzaman was not right for doing that. I apologize to him for what I said, I didn't say it right, and I am sorry,” he said.



Abeiku went on to explain that he had not considered the impact his words could have on Pizzaman's business and the challenges that the owner may have been facing as an entrepreneur.



"What I said wasn't thought of carefully and I didn't think of it in the way that it was someone's company and the person was hurting.



“So Pizzaman, I am sorry for saying you are not a guy, and I am sorry for saying that you should have found an alternative means to get your money.

“I do not support thievery, and I continue to say that I do not support thievery or condone stealing. However, I didn't think carefully about your situation and your condition as an entrepreneur,” he added.



The media personality concluded his statement by offering an unqualified apology to Pizzaman and acknowledging the importance of considering all sides of a story before making a statement.



"So I want to render an unqualified apology to Pizzaman for anything that I have said that has hurt you. I am very, very sorry, extremely sorry, and I won't do that again in Jesus' mighty name," he added.



Abeiku Santana, on last weekend’s edition of United Showbiz, insisted he will never apologise for what he said but seems to have changed his mind after that.







