I am still full after two days – Davido praises Stonebwoy’s wife for her fufu and light soup

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Davido has taken to his social media page to heap praises on Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of Ghanaian afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy over her cooking prowess.
In an X post sighted by GhanaWeb, Davido was full of praise for Stonebwoy and his family for a warm reception he received at their home during a recent visit.
“I’m still full from the fufu n light soup wey we chop for @stonebwoy house two days ago …. @drlouisa_s God bless u my sister …. Love you guys !!” Davido posted on his X page on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
In response to the complement, Stonebwoy tweeted back alluding to a popular Spanish adage implying that Davido is always welcome to his home.
He further described the opportunity to host and feed Davido at his home as a great honour.
“It’s an honor For Trusting Me With That Which Enters Your Belly… it means A Lot! Mi Casa Su casa..” he tweeted.
Stonebwoy and Davido have over the years enjoyed a good relationship that goes beyond work.
In early 2023, the dancehall artiste featured Davido on his “Activate” hit song which was a single off his chart topping 5th Dimension Album released later in the year.
001 it’s an honor For Trusting Me With That Which Enters Your Belly…— 1GAD (@stonebwoy) November 28, 2023
it means A Lot! Mi Casa Su casa..
????????????????!! @davido https://t.co/vdxVPN2Oes
GA/DO
Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel
Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
- Stonebwoy is the most hardworking artiste in Ghana - KOD
- Grammy snub: Let us support our artistes instead of mocking them - Efya tells critics
- If Stonebwoy didn't get a Grammy nomination, so what? - Ola Michael fires critics
- ‘Hard-working’ Stonebwoy’s Grammy snub worries me a lot - Vida Adutwumwaa
- Netizens 'attack' Berla Mundi for reacting to Stonebwoy losing a Grammy nomination
- Read all related articles