I am still strong after Afia Schwarzenegger's curses - Maurice Ampaw

Ampaw insists Wontumi never had an affair with Afia Schwarzenegger

Comedienne goes berserk, curses lawyer for rubbishing her claim



Ampaw says he is hale and hearty



Maurice Ampaw, the lawyer for Ghanaian politician and businessman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako better known as Chairman Wontumi, has reacted to the invocation of curses by Afia Schwarzenegger.



The lawyer has indicated that he is still strong days after Afia placed a curse on him for passing some 'damning' comments about her on Wontumi TV.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on Monday, the legal practitioner said: "I am as strong as a he-goat. I want to say that I am still strong despite her curses. I can also testify that Chairman is still strong."



Afia Schwarzenegger had alleged that she had an affair with Chairman Wontumi but Maurice Ampaw rubbished the claim. The lawyer also made some allegations against the comedienne and disclosed that his client would soon sue the showbiz personality.