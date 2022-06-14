2
I am still strong after Afia Schwarzenegger's curses - Maurice Ampaw

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ampaw insists Wontumi never had an affair with Afia Schwarzenegger

Comedienne goes berserk, curses lawyer for rubbishing her claim

Ampaw says he is hale and hearty

Maurice Ampaw, the lawyer for Ghanaian politician and businessman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako better known as Chairman Wontumi, has reacted to the invocation of curses by Afia Schwarzenegger.

The lawyer has indicated that he is still strong days after Afia placed a curse on him for passing some 'damning' comments about her on Wontumi TV.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on Monday, the legal practitioner said: "I am as strong as a he-goat. I want to say that I am still strong despite her curses. I can also testify that Chairman is still strong."

Afia Schwarzenegger had alleged that she had an affair with Chairman Wontumi but Maurice Ampaw rubbished the claim. The lawyer also made some allegations against the comedienne and disclosed that his client would soon sue the showbiz personality.

Unhappy about Maurice Ampaw's comments, Afia Schwarzenegger who insisted her sexual allegations against Wontumi were true, invoked curses on Maurice Ampaw. She asked the gods to eliminate Ampaw if her claims were true and vice versa.

After news of the lawsuit went viral, Afia took a trip to Nogokpo in the Volta Region in her quest to exonerate herself and seek justice.

It is, however, unclear if she only posed by the signboard to take pictures or if she indeed headed to the famous shrine.



