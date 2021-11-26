I am still unemployed - Journalist Albert

Kevin Taylor and Journalist Albert

Albert updates followers on job offer from Kevin Taylor

Albert speaks on encounter with Kevin Taylor's producers



Blogger rejects GHOne TV offer



Albert Nat Hyde popularly known as Journalist Albert who made headlines a couple of weeks ago has given an insight into his conversation with Kevin Taylor.



A tweet sighted on the blogger’s handle revealed the announcement Kevin Taylor made hasn’t seen the light of day, adding he is still unemployed and is taking time to recover from the massive attention he got from his cyberbullying publicity.



In a follow-up tweet, the blogger shared that Kevin Taylor's producer reached out to him once and hasn’t heard from them ever since.



“For the record, I’m not working for/with Kevin Taylor. The initial conversation did not make a headway. I’m still unemployed at the moment albeit I’m recovering” he tweeted and followed up his tweet with “Kevin Taylor did not move the conversation beyond reaching out to me through his producer. Please take your time to read”.

Kevin Taylor had mentioned he would employ Albert after his former boss, Chris Handler, fired him.



During one of Kevin Taylor’s ‘Loud Silence’ shows on Facebook, the US-based broadcaster mentioned that he was ready to employ Albert as his entertainment editor for his blog and give the young man a better salary.



Journalist Albert became popular when he showed up for an audition and was chastised for rubbishing Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo who served as judges for the Next TV Star event.



The blogger, according to Nana Aba Anamoah, spewed "utter nonsense" about them on social media, and their decision to berate him gave the young guy newfound fame.



When a snippet of his video was released, it stoked controversy on social media with some criticizing the move of the judges while others defended it. Albert later met managers of EIB Network, the mother company of GHOne TV and was offered to be made the face of a cyberbully campaign but he turned the opportunity down when his family found out.