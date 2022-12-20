Ghanaian rapper, Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian rapper, Jason Gaisie, popularly known as Pappy Kojo, has declared himself the best Amapiano artiste in the world.

Amapiano is a fusion of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths and wide percussive basslines. The South African-originated genre of music has emerged as every artiste's favorite and is topping the charts of listener choice on music streaming platforms all across the globe.



In 2012, the genre was changed to Amapiano by "Mfr souls", a South African Amapiano music duo that made it a hit.



"It does not matter where it is from, it's very simple; I am the best Amapiano artiste in the world," Pappy Kojo said.



The Fante rapper made this bold claim in an interview on a 24-hour digital channel segment, Culture Daily, as he promoted his newly released EP, "Nothing Matters."

Pappy Kojo described his new EP as his second project and third EP within the year. The third piece on his four-song-listed EP, titled "Wee Don't Stop" is an Amapiano song that gave the premise for his intriguing proclamation.



He mentioned that his constant release of EPs this year is a result of how quickly EPs are made and uploaded. "Albums take a lot of time and a lot of work, but for EPs, they are quick; they just go."



The "Nothing Matters" EP has two features from Ghanaian pacemakers in the Ghanaian music industry. The EP comes with the first being Introduction, which is followed by Frass featuring Larruso, "Wee Don't Stop" and "At The Back" Featuring Kwaw Kese as Track three and Track four respectively.