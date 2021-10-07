I am the best amongst my peers – Eric Jeshrun

Eric Jeshrun, Gospel musician

Gospel musicians usually shy away from rating themselves ahead of their contemporaries. But Eric Jeshrun has boldly rated himself best amongst his colleagues.

The spirit-filled singer cum radio presenter said in an exclusive interview on Onua FM with Christian Agyei Frimpong that rating himself may come off as boasting. But he is still undisputedly the best.



“I don’t know about urban gospel music. But I think when it comes to the contemporary gospel musicians who are coming up, I am on top. I wouldn’t wanna blow my horn, and you know good beads do not rattle. I am a good bead. I am the number one,” Eric humbly stated.

“You see lots of people have come up with lots of noise in the gospel space. Now the thing is you don’t hear from them again, but I’ve been in the game for the past eleven years and still relevant,” Eric Jeshrun told Christian.



Eric Jeshrun is known for his spiritual hit song ‘Healing Stream’, and he is out with his new single dubbed, ‘Where would I be’, a melodious song that talks about the goodness of God.