I am the future Kwame Despite, Kwasi Twum and Kwaku Oteng - Zionfelix

Ghanaian blogger, Felix Adomako Mensah, professionally known as Zionfelix has declared himself Ghana's next biggest media mogul.



Zion who is a publicist and a social media marketer is regarded as one of the most influential bloggers with a huge following across major social media platforms.



He was the first blogger to gain 1 million followers on Instagram. Also, Zionfelix TV, a Youtube channel owned by the award-winning blogger has a wide viewership.



In his latest revelation, Zion noted that he has love for investment, adding that he is next in line to becoming a household name when we talk media.

He named, owner of Despite Meia, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network, Dr Kweku Otend and Kwasi Twum, CEO of The Multimedia Group as his source of inspiration.



"2 key things to learn from this guy called @zionfelix_daily 1. His love and passion for his (blogging) business, 2. His love for investment. The future Kwame Despite featuring Kwasi Twum & Kwaku Oteng," the post read.



He added: 'Don't joke with him - 3 big men in one body."












