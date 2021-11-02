I am the king of the streets, I started for others to follow - Kwaw Kese

Rapper, Kwaw Kese

• Kwaw Kese says he is the king of the street

• The rapper says he paved the way for others in the music industry



• I have paid my dues, Kwaw Kese



Rapper Kwaw Kese has intimated that he remains the king of the streets adding that no artiste, whether new or old can claim the title from him.



According to 'Abodam', as he is popularly known, he has paid his dues in the music industry by paving the way for other musicians and remains the 'king of kings' when it comes to Ghanaian music.

In a recent interview on Hitz103.9FM, he told Andy Dosty that even after his demise, Ghanaians will regard him as the "king of the streets."



"I am the king of the street...we have king of kings. The Asantehene is the king of the whole Ahsanti kingdom but under him, we have other kings. So he is the king of kings," he stated.



Kwaw Kese is undoubtedly one of Ghana's rappers who have reigned in the industry for years but he seems not to be perturbed by the new crop of artistes who are currently making waves in the music industry.



"There are a lot of kings, but who is the king we all know before these kings came? Abodam, king of the street. Until I die, even when I die, they will refer people that Kwaw Kese is the king of the streets. You are an Ahenkwaa or an Okyeame but Abodam is the ish. We started all these things these boys are now trying to do now. We started for others to follow," he noted.