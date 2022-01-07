I am the only gospel artiste in Ghana to hit 1 million followers on Instagram – Gifty Adorye

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty

Ghanaian gospel diva Empress Gifty has boasted that she is the ‘Only Gospel Artist in Ghana that has reached 1 Million milestones on the photo and video-sharing social networking service, Instagram’.

Speaking to Dave Hammer, an award-winning radio presenter at Hello FM on Dave Hammer TV, Empress Gifty was full of joy to have been the first gospel celebrity to set the record.



“Let me state clearly, I’m the only gospel artist in Ghana to reach 1million followers on Instagram. I’m a record breaker”, Empress Gifty told the host, Dave Hammer, amid much satisfaction and delight.



Asked how she was able to achieve this, the ‘Jesus Over Do’ crooner revealed that hard work and determination have brought her this far.

This huge mark follows the numerous enviable awards she has won in the country for her massive contribution toward the growth of the Ghanaian gospel industry releasing hit-on hit songs.



Watch the video below:



