I am the originator of ‘Burger Hi-Life’ music genre- Charles Amoah

Undoubtedly one of Ghana’s biggest music export in the 80’s through to the early 2000’s, Charles Amoah has revealed the reason behind his ‘ethnopop’ music genre which was corrupted to what is now known as ‘Burger Hi-Life,’ Purefmonline.com reports.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM with Hammer Nti on the popular ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program, the “Eye Odo Asem” hitmaker revealed that, he enjoyed massive global attention in his prime days because his targeted audience was beyond the borders of Ghana.



“Hammer, my philosophy was to make music to please the world. That was the idea. In fact, what you guys call ‘burger hi-life’, I called it ‘ethnopop’. The reason was to make something very ethnical but designed to reach the world. Since, most of us were in the diaspora then, people started to corrupt the name to the ‘music for the burgers’ hence, ‘burger hi-life’, but I initially named it ‘ethnopop’. “



“I think ‘Burger hi-life’ has come to stay so let’s maintain it that way but I was the first to name the music genre when I came out with the ‘mene wo begoro’ song.”



The legendary hitmaker has several globally known songs and awards to his credit. He is best recognized for his unique personality and hairstyle, quality arrangements of sounds on his tracks and his energetic stage craft.

Charles Amoah recently released his much anticipated new single titled ‘Simply the best’ which is already enjoying massive airplay and available on YouTube channel under the name ‘Charles Amoah’.



Watch the exclusive interview on ‘Hammer Time’ below. Video Credit ‘Hammer Time’ on YouTube.



