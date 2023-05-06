I am tipping Black Sherif to win the VGMA Artiste of the Year award – Bullgod

Artist manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah popularly known as Bullgod

Artist manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah popularly known as Bullgod, has predicted that Black Sherif will take home the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Speaking in an interview with TV3 New Day, Bullgod expressed his admiration for Black Sherif's talent and his belief that the young artiste's music transcends borders and appeals to a global audience.



“This year if you look at what our people in the world have done as in the Black Sherifs and Stonebwoys, we will not allow any gospel artiste to win AOTY, I support Black Sherif to win AOTY. I love Piesie Esther, and there are other artistes in the category I equally love, but I tip Black Sherif to win,” he said.



Bullgod's prediction comes at a time when many music fans are eagerly anticipating this year's VGMA awards. The Artiste of the Year category is one of the most hotly contested, and this year promises to be no exception.



Black Sherif will be up against some of Ghana's most popular artistes, including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, Kidi, King Promise, and Camidoh.



Despite the tough competition, Bullgod is confident that Black Sherif has what it takes to win.



"What is yours is yours, so don't fight for it. As for me, I belong to the world," he added.

You can also watch some of our programmes below.



















AM/SARA