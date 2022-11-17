0
Menu
Entertainment

‘I am truly honoured’ – Rocky Dawuni on third Grammy nomination

Rocky Dawuni 1 Rocky Dawuni

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian reggae artiste, Rocky Dawuni has expressed his utmost gratitude on his third Grammy nomination at the 65th Grammy Awards.

The award-winning musician had the nomination with his song titled ‘Never Bow Down’ featuring Blvk H3ro.

It was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category of the 2023 Grammy Award.

Other contending nominees in the category include Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, Matt B and Eddy Kenzo, Burna Boy, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikod

Rocky Dawuni announcing his nomination on his official social media handles appreciated his recognition.

“I am truly honoured to be nominated for another #Grammy award for my song “Never Bow Down” feat. @blvkh3ro,” he said.

He also acknowledged how huge the honour was, with “Africa and the Caribbean coming together on this global roots anthem.”

He added “Thank you to everyone who was part of this project, and congrats to my fellow nominees. This is a song of the times to inspire all of us to #nevabowdown. Ghana to the world! Africa to the universe.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured