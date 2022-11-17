‘I am truly honoured’ – Rocky Dawuni on third Grammy nomination

Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian reggae artiste, Rocky Dawuni has expressed his utmost gratitude on his third Grammy nomination at the 65th Grammy Awards.

The award-winning musician had the nomination with his song titled ‘Never Bow Down’ featuring Blvk H3ro.



It was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category of the 2023 Grammy Award.



Other contending nominees in the category include Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, Matt B and Eddy Kenzo, Burna Boy, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikod



Rocky Dawuni announcing his nomination on his official social media handles appreciated his recognition.

“I am truly honoured to be nominated for another #Grammy award for my song “Never Bow Down” feat. @blvkh3ro,” he said.



He also acknowledged how huge the honour was, with “Africa and the Caribbean coming together on this global roots anthem.”



He added “Thank you to everyone who was part of this project, and congrats to my fellow nominees. This is a song of the times to inspire all of us to #nevabowdown. Ghana to the world! Africa to the universe.”



