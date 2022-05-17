‘I am trying to be visible’ - King Promise discloses

King Promise assures fans to be more visible

Ghanaian singer, King Promise, has said he is working with his team to put himself out there more than he has ever done in the entertainment industry.



Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the ‘Chop Life’ crooner mentioned that he has been told by people that aside from his music, he hasn't been felt enough in the music industry like some other artistes.



“I have heard a few times that I am not visible, so I am trying to be. I have always chosen to make my music do the talking, but I guess it also helps because it is entertainment and people want to see and feel you. So, I’m trying hard to make myself more visible,” he said.



He, furthermore, shared how he keeps up with his fans when some other stars are sitting on social media and causing trouble.

“I am a very nice person and, on the internet, I’m not on my phone tweeting every minute, but when I go online, I reply, quote and retweet. Maybe people want me to do more, I guess,” he praised himself.



In a recent development, King Promise shockingly went home without any award at the 23rd ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



The event which took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) had many industry players in the entertainment industry in attendance.



King Promise who performed exceptionally well on stage on the night of the event lost all the categories he was nominated in.



The five categories were Video of the Year, Best Afropop Song, Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste, Male Vocal Performance and Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year.