I am willing to date a ‘Papa No’ – Kisa Gbekle

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has stated that she is willing to date a ‘Sugar Daddy’ and doesn’t mind the age at all so far as he is heavy pocket-wise.



This reply comes after she was asked in an interview with Zionfelix if she would like to date a ‘Papa No’.

The actress also disclosed that she is heavy, hence deserves heavy things (money).



“I don’t do ‘Papa No’ but I’m yet to maybe if I get one. Of course yes, I want a ‘Papa No’. The age doesn’t matter, so far as the person is cool, calm, collected, and heavy, I’m cool,” Kisa told Zionfelix.



Emphasising the word ‘heavy’, Kisa Gbekle explained that when she says heavy, it means a whole lot but mainly a lot of cash in the pocket as she is heavy after a body enhancement procedure.



Kisa added, “When I say heavy, heavy entails a lot but I mean pocket-wise. You know I just finished my whole body and it’s not easy, it’s a whole lot of money. I’m heavy too so the pocket must be heavy.”