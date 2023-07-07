I am yet to release ‘I am not Iyanya’ – Iyanya

Iyanya

Been inspired by Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson, Nigerian music star Iyanya has disclosed that, his book ‘I am not Iyanya’ will be released soon.

According to him, his book will only talk about his life without mentioning names to step on toes. He said, “if I write my book it would be about my life challenges not about women I have slept with”



In an interview on Starr Drive with Foster Aggor, he said that he did an endorsement video for the release of his former girlfriend’s book without knowing he was featured in chapter 10 with a cheating allegation.



He revealed he was hurt when he first heard about the content and wished to have a sit-down conversation with the movie actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson.

He added that I also feel like at the end of the day she is healing. Let’s not forget that too whatever it is. But what we all need to understand is that everybody has been through ups and downs and being famous comes with the territory”



The artiste recently dropped an EP which features Kuami Eugene and other African music stars dubbed ‘ Love and Trust”