I apply wisdom in my marriage by not touching my husband’s phone – Empress Gifty

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Empress Gifty Adorye, has talked about the wisdom she applies in her marriage.

She told Abeiku Santana in a recent interview that she does not touch her husband’s phone.



Empress Gifty, who is married to NPP’s Hopeson Adorye, stated that her husband does not touch her phone as well.



“In marriage, there is something called privacy. There’s privacy in marriage, but people don’t know. That thing we call a phone is private. Let me explain it to you. Today, a phone has caused someone to be disabled. A phone has made someone sit in a car and follow her husband to a hotel to see something that has left her mum. She is now disabled.



“Not that I don’t trust my husband, but I know he can make mistakes because he’s human. He is not the holy ghost. There are certain things that fastings will not solve. Prayer answers all things, but sometimes you need to apply wisdom,” she said.

“When it comes to marriage, apply wisdom. Have I finished answering my calls? What am I answering his calls for? A man I met who is past 50 years has been down a certain path for a long time. Nagging won’t change him. Complaining will only harden his resolve. But if you ignore him, he will be remorseful.



“Every man is weak. Men are visual beings. They lust after what they see with their eyes. Women are emotional. Submitting to my husband does not mean lying down to be trodden on. But I will not do what I know won’t bring peace to her home. My home is my happiness,” Empress Gifty added.



