I attempted smoking in SHS but the prayers of my father slapped me - Akesse Brempong

Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu

A Bishop of the Methodist Church, Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu, has expressed shock as to why Ghanaians will still be engaging in illegal mining despite the burning of excavators.

The respected man of God says galamsey is illegal and a crime against the state and people engaging in it should be ashamed.



He asked Ghanaians to support the government in dealing with the matter.



To those who are engaging in the act, he said they must be dealt with by the law.



Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu said although people are speaking against the burning, others are also still engaging in the act with impunity.

He suggested that just like some excavators went missing after they were seized if the excavators are seized again in the ongoing fight, they will go missing.



”Ghanaians are stubborn. If the excavators are seized, they will still go missing. We were in Ghana when excavators were seized and went missing. What are we talking about? If the excavators are seized, they should be burnt. Ghanaians are strange and behave like swarfs. The excavators will still go missing, so I support the government to burn them”.



He asked men of God to use the pulpit to speak against galamsey because the act is evil and against humanity.