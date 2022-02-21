I attempted suicide when I lost my womb after 2 failed marriages - Nana Yaa Brefo

Nana Yaa Brefo opens up on marriage and childbearing struggles

Ghanaian newscaster, Nana Yaa Brefo, has recounted how she almost committed suicide when she lost her womb.



According to the popular newscaster, the trauma of not ever being able to bear a child coupled with her two failed marriages drowned her into having suicidal thoughts.



“People shouldn’t be bothered about the fact that you are not married but ideally it will bother you. A woman after a certain age is expected to settle down. But when they take your womb away, they have taken your womanhood away. In that case, there is no difference between yourself and another man. That contributed to my marriage failure. I wanted to end my life. Sometimes, it is only the person who wants to commit suicide that understands what he or she goes through,” she stated in an interview with Zionfelix, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Touching on other reasons her marriage failed, the Angel FM presenter said it was centered on unresolvable and irreconcilable differences.

Yaa Brefo however added that she does not subscribe to the idea of tolerating and holding on to all forms of abuse in a marriage.



“I have been married and divorced on two occasions. I don’t really talk about my personal life so people don’t know. Maybe it is my fault. It could be as a result of the work I do. Our job has a lot of negatives, especially, for women. Sometimes it is a normal relationship mistake at home. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t. I am not the type who believes in staying and dying in it. The dangerous one is emotional abuse. Marriage can be very stressful and if you don’t take care, one day, you might be gone,” she said.



