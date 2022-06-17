I attribute a lot of my success to Ghana - Lydia Forson

Ghanaian Actress, Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson, a Ghanaian Actress, Writer, and Producer has revealed that she always attributes her success to Ghana.

She disclosed this on the GTV’s Breakfast Show with Valerie Danso during the Entertainment Segment.



According to Miss Forson, upon answering if she aligns herself to Nollywood movies more than Ghanaian movies, she said “I wouldn’t say I align myself with Nigerians, actually I attribute a lot of my success to Ghana, thanks to Sparrow Productions, Revel Films and a lot of other production houses, they launched me”.

She continued by saying “I would say that, I came in the industry when Ghana was reinventing itself and at that period, the kinds of movies we were making and the quality of movies attracted me to Nigerian Producers who were also on the same level and so I will not say I aligned myself, but, a lot of my success in Nigeria is because Nigerians will book me because when they do a search in finding a certain type of Ghanaian Actor to fit in a role they zone in to me not to make me successful in Nigeria, but, because I continuously insist that I am a Ghanaian Actress, anytime I am put in a Nigerian film and I go for Ghanaian names”.



She advised young Actors and Actresses to stay true to their talent because "it is so easy to get lost while chasing the fame”.