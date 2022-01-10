I bath him, change his diaper’ – Afia Schwarzenegger weeps over father’s deteriorated health

Afia Schwarzenegger laments on social media

Afia Schwarzenegger’s father battles cancer



Afia Schwarzenegger worried over father’s ill health



Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as ‘Afia Schwarzenegger,’ has highlighted the stress involved in taking care of her father who is struggling with cancer.



Afia, who currently resides with her ‘sick father,’ has assumed the role of taking care of him.



Earlier, the controversial comedienne lamented about how her father’s condition had worsened, adding that she isn’t living her best life as a result of that.



But reiterating the daunting task involved in handling her father’s situation, Afia Schwarzenegger, captured in a video making rounds on the internet, said;

“Whenever I have do basic chores for my father like bath him, change his diaper and put him to sleep, it makes me sad. It makes me really sad. I wonder what we are living for in this world. It make me really sad. It breaks my heart and I become helpless.



“I’m going to D-Black’s pub to get drunk, come back and lock myself to sleep,” she added.



One can recall that in December 2021, Afia Schwarzenegger said the biggest Christmas gift she could get from fans is a powerful prayer for her father.



She called on all and sundry to include her father in their prayers.



Watch the video below



