I became paralyzed, l have gone through hell - Cee

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

TV3 Mentor 2 star, Cee has revealed how she became paralyzed at a young age immediately after her father was deported from abroad.

Cee speaking to Ntiamoah Williams revealed she went to school one day only to return home a cripple.



According to her, she only became better and returned to school when her mates were about to enter class 6.



The songstress who is currently based abroad says life was tough for her and her family back in Kumasi whiles growing up.



"At some point in my life, l had no shelter. No food and no clothes. I had to be sleeping in a church and only eat based on the mercies of individuals.

Cee claims, coming to Mentor was her life-changing moment.



Watch the full video below:



