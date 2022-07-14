I beef Nigerians to pave way for up-and-coming artistes - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale explains why he attacks Nigerian artistes

Dancehall musician claims he has created space for many artistes



Shatta Wale says he wishes to see artistes make the most of his sacrifice



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has defended his frequent jabs against Nigerian artistes on his social media accounts and in interviews.



According to him, his feud with top Nigerian musicians is to create opportunities for Ghana’s next generation of artistes to perforate the Nigerian market.



He said this while speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

“I have created the space for many. And nobody can come and tell me otherwise. Even when I am beefing with Nigerians, I am doing it because of the next generation.



“Now everybody is getting the opportunity. Everybody is going to Nigeria because that awareness is there,” Shatta Wale said.



He added that his actions were a form of sacrifice for artistes like Black Sherif and the likes of Medikal to have a place in the Nigerian market.



“I have done things that even if I can’t go to Nigeria, I want to see the Black Sherifs, the Medikals entering there now.



“This is because we now see Nigeria as our America. So we must get the Nigerians’ attention that is why I have sacrificed my life for the industry,” he added.

On December 25, 2022, Shatta Wale described Nigerian artistes as 'stupid' during his ‘Freedom Concert’ at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The comment passed by the Shatta Movement boss, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, erupted and caused an uproar as it did not go down well with many Nigerians who called him out across all social media platforms.







ADA/BB