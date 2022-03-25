I begged Afia to insult me so my 'Dada Damoase' song can trend – Coded of 4X4 fame

Coded confirms contacting Afia Schwarzenegger for hype

Afia Schwarzenegger charges Coded of 4X4 fame $20,0000 for hype



Coded desperately promoting his ‘Dada Damoase’ song



A former member of the 4X4 group, Coded, has confirmed claims that he contacted Afia Schwarzenegger to insult and embarrass him on social media in order to promote his new Amanpiano single titled ‘Dada Damoase’.



Earlier on UTV’s United Showbiz, Afia disclosed that a certain musician sought her services which entailed that she verbally abuses him on social media just to trend his song.



“Recently, someone called me and said that I should insult him so his song can trend. He called me through Fred Nuamah. I told him that I’ll charge $20,0000 for that. He ignored and later I found out that the song was used at the enemy's camp,” she earlier stated.

But in an interview with Neat FM’s Michael Ola, Coded, blatantly confirmed that he is the one Afia Schwarzenegger spoke about.



Coded said he was desperately in need of hype for his song, and also, he seized the opportunity to seek Afia Schwarzenegger’s consent as she is the originator of the ‘Dada Damoase’ phrase.



“I don’t see anything wrong with it when I want a hype for my song. There is nothing wrong with it and I’m not embarrassed. There’s nothing wrong if I want to have anything of that sort with her. I won't debunk what she said and I won't sit here and say it's not true. But I placed the call. I forced Fred to place the call for me out of respect for her. I wanted her to know that I used her itchy phrase for a song. I asked her to insult and attack me on social media. I said that. I wanted that to happen so it can help my song.



"This is what I gathered. When we spoke, we were all cool on the phone. I heard what triggered her was that people she wasn’t cool with started using the song to tease her. Meanwhile, I did not produce the song for that purpose. So that caused her to be aggravated.”



